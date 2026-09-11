India-Iran should move forward with long term and win-win strategy: PM Modi (Ld)

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India and Iran should move forward with a long-term and win-win strategy. PM Modi made the comment following his meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

PM Modi also noted that President Pezeshkian’s visit is ‘more special’ as he is visiting India for the first time.

“From Bishkek to Delhi, the productive discussions continue. Happy to have met Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of Iran. This visit is more special because it is his first visit to India,” PM Modi stated on X.

“We talked about the India-Iran friendship. We believe that we should move forward with a long-term and win-win strategy. The prevailing situation in the region was also discussed. India remains steadfast in its commitment to the pursuit of enduring peace,” he added.

During their discussions PM Modi also pressed on safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce and the safety and well-being of seafarers.

This was the second meeting between the two leaders in under two weeks. They had met earlier on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek on August 31.

As the two leaders discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship, Prime Minister Modi also thanked Iran for its regular, high-level participation in BRICS-related meetings despite the "challenging circumstances".

He noted the potential for BRICS in building the spirit of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability among countries in the Global South.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi also thanked President Pezeshkian for his participation in the Leaders’ Session of the BRICS Business Forum.

"The two leaders exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia. Prime Minister reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He also underscored the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce, and the safety and well-being of seafarers," read a statement issued by the MEA after the meeting.

"Prime Minister appreciated the continued cooperation between the two sides on issues of mutual interest in multilateral organisations, including BRICS," it added.

–IANS

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