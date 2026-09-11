Manasi Parekh: We need stories that remind us of simple, beautiful things that still matter

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) The National Award-winning actress Manasi Parekh, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming Gujarati film ‘ Mitrata: Friendship Ni Lovestory’, has spoken up on the importance of stories that remind of the simple, beautiful things that still matter.

The film also stars Viraj Ghelani, Deep Vaidya and Vishal Parekh. It touches upon the subject of friendship. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Friday, and introduces the life of 3 friends and the dynamics that bind them together. The film explores the many shades of friendship and the bonds that grow stronger through life’s changing phases.

Talking about the film, Manasi Parekh and Parthiv Gohil, producers at Soul Sutra, shared, “At the heart of ‘Mitrata’ is a very simple and universal emotion: friendship. In these cynical times, we need stories that remind us of the simple, beautiful things that still matter, and friendship is one of them. We all have people in our lives who have seen different versions of us and stayed through them all. Oneel has brought that emotion into a world that is entertaining, warm and full of emotions. We are excited to finally share the world of Mitrata with audiences”.

The film marks the actress’ reunion with him after their Gujarati blockbuster ‘Jhamkudi’.

Viraj Ghelani said, “Friendship is probably one of the few relationships where you can be your most unfiltered self, and that is what makes Mitrata so relatable. The film has the banter and madness you expect from a group of friends, but it also has those quieter moments that remind you why these relationships mean so much. The energy between all of us on set was very natural, and I think that comes through in the trailer. I’m really excited for audiences to meet these characters and experience their journey”.

The film has already begun building anticipation with the Mitrata Anthem, composed by Amit Trivedi, which captures the spirit of friendship at the heart of the story. The hook of the song ‘Tari Mari Dosti’ has instantly become a rage on social media with audiences recreating the step with their gang.

Presented by Soul Sutra, the film is directed by Oneel Karnik, produced by Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh, and is set to release in cinemas on September 25,2026.

--IANS

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