IRDAI imposes Rs 1 crore penalty on Canara HSBC Life over mis-selling policy to 88-year-old

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited for mis-selling a life insurance policy to an 88-year-old customer.

The regulator found several lapses in the sale of a deferred annuity policy, including deficiencies related to product suitability, solicitation, disclosures and the insurer’s internal controls.

The regulatory proceedings were initiated after IRDAI took suo motu cognizance of a social media post highlighting the sale of the policy to the senior citizen. The policy carried an annual premium of Rs 2 lakh payable for four years and was sold through Canara Bank, the insurer’s corporate agent. The customer’s daughter was named as the annuitant under the policy.

During its examination, IRDAI found that the approved product permitted entry only for customers between 30 and 80 years of age. However, the proposer was 88 years old when the policy was sold.

The regulator also observed that the insurer had failed to undertake an adequate assessment of the customer’s financial circumstances and the suitability of the product, particularly considering his age and the sizeable premium commitment.

IRDAI identified additional shortcomings in the sales process, including deficiencies in the verification call, proposal form and disclosure of key policy features. The benefit illustration did not contain a verifiable acknowledgement from the policyholder, while the Customer Information Sheet and proposal form were not provided to the customer at the time of sale.

The regulator also noted that the premium was collected before the policy was issued. It further found that the implications of the proposer’s death during the premium-paying period had not been adequately explained to the customer.

Separately, IRDAI has proposed the creation of a Public Insurance Registry (PIR), a digital public infrastructure intended to build a more connected, transparent and efficient insurance ecosystem.

According to the regulator, the proposed registry would help reduce information gaps and promote greater competition among insurers and other market participants. This, in turn, is expected to encourage innovation in insurance products, competitive pricing, improved services and a better customer experience.

--IANS

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