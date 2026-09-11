Over 12 Pakistani soldiers killed in 11 attacks across Balochistan, says BLF

Quetta, Sep 11 (IANS) The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed to have killed more than a dozen Pakistani military personnel and a police officer in 11 attacks across Balochistan over the past few days, besides targeting a police station and communications infrastructure, local media reported on Friday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said the attacks targeting Pakistani forces were carried out between August 15 and September 9, in several regions across the province including Chagai, Surab, Awaran, Khuzdar, Rakhshan, Kech, Quetta and Barkhan.

According to the statement, the BLF fighters took control of the Talaran police station in the Baramcha area of Chagai on September 9, after detaining personnel and seizing weapons, equipment and a vehicle.

The detained police personnel were subsequently released without any harm following a warning, it added.

The BLF said that its fighters ambushed a Pakistani military convoy on the same day near a grid station in Gidar region of Surab, resulting in significant casualties and material losses, The Balochistan Post reported.

The group also claimed responsibility for an ambush on a Pakistani military convoy at Mughali Cross in Khuzdar on September 4, saying six personnel were killed. It said one vehicle was directly hit, while the others were attacked with rockets and automatic weapons, inflicting additional casualties.

The BLF claimed that an improvised explosive device attack in Awaran on September 7 left two Pakistani military personnel dead and two others injured. It also took responsibility for setting ablaze a fibre-optic facility in Chagai and a Ufone communications tower in Rakhshan.

As the operation continued, the BLF said its fighters targeted a Pakistani military foot patrol in Kolwah region in Awaran on September 1, killing two personnel and injuring two others.

In a separate incident, the BLF claimed that one police officer was killed and several others injured in Quetta on August 28 when police tried to intercept its fighters. It further said three men accused of collaborating with Pakistani forces were killed.

These latest incidents come against the backdrop of escalating attacks by Baloch armed groups targeting Pakistani military and police forces across Balochistan in recent days, resulting in heavy casualties and damage to infrastructure.

Earlier this week, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for 28 operations across different regions in Balochistan between September 1 and 7 targeting Pakistani forces, which resulted in the deaths of 52 personnel and injuries to several others.

--IANS

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