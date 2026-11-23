Islamabad/New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Pakistan cannot equate India's abrogation of Article 370 with a proposed move to incorporate Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) into its federation, whether provisionally or otherwise, a report has stated.

It argued that the two situations are fundamentally different: India changed an existing constitutional arrangement, whereas Pakistan's proposal involves the incorporation of a territory over which it has no legitimate sovereign claim, given that the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir legally acceded to India.

According to a report in the 'International Centre for Peace Studies’, equating the two would be to confuse constitutional reorganisation with territorial annexation and disregard the fundamentally different legal grounds on which they are based.

Emphasising that debate over PoGB must extend beyond the narrow question of whether it should be granted provincial status, the report flagged concerns over the political representation, fundamental rights, and socio-economic welfare of its inhabitants.

It stressed that people of the region should not be made to bear the costs of Pakistan’s unresolved constitutional position on Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), while maintaining that provisional provincial status cannot, by itself, settle the question of sovereignty or erase the territory’s place in the larger dispute.

The report noted that India's claim to sovereignty over the entire erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, including PoGB, rests on the State's accession to India. Consequently, it said, the integration of PoJK would follow from its existing sovereign position and constitute a natural corollary of that accession.

India's constitutional framework has consistently reflected this position by recognising these territories under Pakistan’s occupation as part of Jammu and Kashmir, with seats in the Legislative Assembly reserved for their representation pending their return to Indian administration, the report mentioned.

“Pakistan’s stand, on the other hand, marked by contradictions and calculated ambiguity, rests principally on its challenge to the validity of that accession rather than any independent legal instrument conferring territorial title on it,” it added.

The report stated that Pakistan's occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir, coupled with its exercise of de facto administrative control, places it in the position of a “belligerent occupier” in these territories.

“The passage of time cannot transform such occupation into lawful ownership or give it a measure of sovereignty that the original occupation never conferred. Nor can the original defect of title be cured by unilateral annexation, constitutional incorporation, legislative enactment, or any subsequent exercise of sovereign authority. To hold otherwise would permit an unlawful occupation to become the very source of the legal title that it lacked at its inception,” it highlighted.

--IANS

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