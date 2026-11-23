New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) The Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, on Monday reminded electors that November 25 is the last date for filing claims and objections as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that will culminate with the publication of the final rolls on December 22.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CEO said Booth-wise lists of Absent/Shifted/Dead/Duplicate (ASDD) category of electors are displayed on the Notice Boards of the respective polling stations (from where the names were deleted)/Office of the District Election Officer (DEO), ERO and AERO. The list is also available with the respective BLOs.

The election office said the last date for submission of enumeration forms is November 30.

“As on date, out of 33,14,032 electors to whom notices have been issued under no-mapping and logical discrepancies, 32,95,950 electors have been parked for inclusion in the final electoral roll,” said the statement.

More than 2.81 lakh Form-6 applications seeking inclusion in electoral rolls have been disposed of till Monday, according to the latest data released by the CEO.

As many as 34,204 Form-7 applications, which are used for objections to proposed inclusions or requests for deletion of names from electoral rolls, have been disposed of, and 2.64 lakh Form-8 applications seeking corrections, changes in particulars or other modifications in electoral rolls have been disposed of, the statement said.

In an advisory for electors who have shifted their residence within Delhi, the CEO said duly filled-in and signed enumeration form along with Annexure-C (indicating the new address and the Assembly Constituency) need to be submitted and there is no need to fill Form-8.

The shifted electors’ enumeration forms need to be submitted by the applicant/family member along with address proof to the ERO/AERO of the Assembly Constituency where they have shifted.

Such electors can also contact the BLO of the booth that they have moved to for assistance. To contact their BLO, an elector can use the “Book a call with BLO” facility available on the ECI Website/ECI NET App, the statement said.

--IANS

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