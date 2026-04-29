Pakistani forces forcibly disappear three more civilians in Balochistan

Quetta, April 29 (IANS) Another three civilians were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation alleged on Wednesday.

Expressing serious concern, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that two students - 20-year-old Siraj Qambrani and 22-year-old Lal Khan Qambrani - were taken from their home in provincial capital Quetta on the night of April 24 by the personnel of Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Since then, their whereabouts remain unknown.

The rights group called on the Pakistani authorities to immediately disclose their location, ensure their safe release, and uphold the rule of law and fundamental human rights.

Meanwhile, Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) on Wednesday strongly condemned the enforced disappearance of Babul Malik, Vice Chairman of the Pajjar Baloch Students Organisation, by Pakistani forces.

“The abduction of a political activist outside any legal framework reflects a pattern of state repression. This act violates fundamental human rights and constitutional protections. It is a direct attempt to silence dissent and suppress peaceful political expression,” the BVJ stated.

“Enforced disappearances must end, and those responsible must be held accountable. Silence enables abuse, and justice requires urgent action and transparency,” it added.

As violence against civilians continues to escalate across Balochistan, a sit-in protest staged by the students outside Bolan Medical College in the provincial capital, Quetta, entered its 11th day on Wednesday, with demonstrators demanding the release of Khadija Baloch.

According to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Khadija was abducted on April 21 by Pakistani security forces from the BMC female hostel in Quetta and shifted to an undisclosed location.

Amid inaction by the Pakistani authorities, the family on Wednesday blocked the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) road in the Hironk area of Kech district in further escalation of their peaceful protest.

The BYC stated that the family reiterated their demand of Khadija’s immediate recovery or producing her before a court of law in accordance with due legal process.

“How long will families be forced to take to the streets, block roads, and plead for basic legal rights? The continued silence not only deepens the suffering of affected families but also further erodes public trust in the system,” the rights body stated.

The BYC called on human rights organisations and relevant authorities to take immediate notice of the case and act without delay.

--IANS

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