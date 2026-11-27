Dhaka, Nov 27 (IANS) A Bangladeshi court sent three people, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's former Deputy Press Secretary K M Shakhawat Moon, to jail in connection with an anti-terrorism case filed with Mohammadpur Police Station in Dhaka.

Confirming the development, State Prosecutor Shamsud Doha Sumon said that Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Kamal Uddin issued the order following a police application.

The other two accused are former Madaripur Deputy Commissioner Ilias Hossain and tax lawyer Sufi Mohammad Al Mamun.

The investigating officer in the case, Mohammadpur Police Sub-Inspector Masudur Rahman, produced the accused before the court and sought an order for their custody, leading Bangladeshi Bangla daily Prothom Alo reported.

According to the petition, a group of leaders and activists of Awami League and its affiliated organisations took out a procession in front of Lalmatia Women's College on November 25. The protestors were apprehended by local residents before police took them into custody.

Around 20-25 unidentified individuals reportedly managed to flee the area. A case was later filed at Mohammadpur Police Station over the incident.

The petition also mentioned that the preliminary probe had found evidence linking the accused to the case and argued that they needed to remain in jail until the ongoing investigation was completed.

The latest development comes against the backdrop of an escalating crackdown on Awami League leaders and activists that began during the period of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government and has persisted under the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Earlier this week, Awami League raised concerns over the safety of its leaders and activists following Hasina's announcement of her return to the country next month, citing recent arson attacks on party members' homes and businesses in Narail district as one such example.

The party questioned why the return or political participation of a rival leader should be treated as a threat if the BNP government genuinely enjoys public confidence.

According to local media reports, over 50 houses and several shops belonging to Awami League leaders and activists were set ablaze in Kalia upazila of Narail district amid escalating violence and a deteriorating law and order situation in Bangladesh.

The arson attacks took place in Bendar Char village under Kalia municipality on November 20 afternoon.

Condemning the attack, the Awami League said, "This was not a minor disturbance. It was an alarming episode of political violence that demands national and international scrutiny. Yet, what makes the incident even more disturbing is the apparent determination of the authorities to minimise its severity rather than provide a comprehensive account of what happened."

Highlighting the growing insecurity faced by opposition activists and their families across Bangladesh, the party said that people must be able to sleep safely in their homes, run businesses without fear of looting, and move freely in public spaces without the threat of mob violence. It stressed that these are fundamental rights, not privileges.

"When political affiliation becomes a reason for intimidation, arson, or attacks on family members, the consequences extend far beyond individual victims. Banning a party's political activities does not justify collective punishment or strip its supporters of their basic rights and protection under the law," it added.

-- IANS

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