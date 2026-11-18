Paris, Nov 18 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation has submitted a report to the United Nations (UN) highlighting alleged extrajudicial killings, custodial deaths of Awami League leaders, supporters, mob lynchings, political violence and persistent failures of accountability in Bangladesh over the past more than two years.

Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) formally submitted the document on human rights abuses covering the period from August 6, 2024, to November 5, 2026, to the Office of the UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions following a bilateral meeting at the United Nations Office in Switzerland's Geneva.

“On behalf of Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF), I respectfully submit information concerning potentially unlawful deaths and the failure to prevent, investigate, and remedy violations of the right to life in Bangladesh following the change of government on 5 August 2024. The submission addresses allegations involving law-enforcement and joint-force operations, deaths in police and prison custody, mob lynchings, politically motivated attacks, and serious failures of protection and accountability,” Shahanur Islam, Founder-President of JMBF, wrote in a letter addressed to the UN Special Rapporteur.

“Our concern is that a political transition must not permit unlawful killings, retaliatory violence or impunity. The right to life belongs equally to every person, regardless of political opinion, alleged wrongdoing, faith, gender or social position,” he added.

According to JMBF, 84 Awami League leaders, activists and affiliated supporters died between August 5, 2024 and November 6, 2026, including 62 in prison custody and 22 in other circumstances in Bangladesh. The documented cases raise concerns about deaths in police custody, alleged torture, fatal security-force operations and inadequate medical care in detention.

The rights body also flagged retaliatory attacks following the change of government in 2024, saying that reports of violence targeting Awami League members and supporters, police personnel and religious minorities raised serious safety concerns in the country.

“Accountability for violations by any administration must be accompanied by effective protection against reprisals, regardless of political affiliation,” it noted.

Citing Dhaka-based rights organisation Human Rights Support Society (HRSS), JMBF said that at least 95 people died in prisons between January and September 2026, including 55 pretrial detainees and 40 convicted prisoners. HRSS also reported 19 additional prison deaths in October, comprising 15 detainees and four convicted prisoners.

The submission called for impartial investigations into every potentially unlawful death, publication of disaggregated mortality and investigation data, independent autopsies, protection for witnesses and families, and reforms to security operations and detention practices.

It also urged the Special Rapporteur to examine whether the Bangladeshi authorities took reasonable measures to prevent foreseeable lethal mob violence and whether investigations have been effective and non-discriminatory.

--IANS

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