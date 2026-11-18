Beijing, Nov 18 (IANS) The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been imposing increasingly strict controls on the private interactions of officials to the extent that even retired high-ranking officials now need to report phone calls among themselves, a report has detailed, citing a Beijing-based insider.

During the CCP’s Fifth Plenum, which concluded in Beijing on October 29, the party adopted a decision on "advancing full and rigorous governance of the party", further tightening discipline over the party officials, a report in 'The Epoch Times' highlighted.

"As the CCP’s Fifth Plenum concluded in Beijing on October 29, a Beijing-based insider using the pseudonym Tang Ming for fear of reprisal from the Chinese regime told The Epoch Times that the CCP is imposing increasingly strict controls on the private interactions of officials — to the extent that even retired high-ranking officials are now required to report phone calls among themselves," Alex Wu wrote in The Epoch Times.

Since the rules have become stricter, senior officials are not allowed to return home every day during CCP Central Committee sessions, according to Tang.

He said that the high-ranking officials who resided in Beijing used to return home after the day's meeting in previous years. However, the officials were made to stay in designated hotels during the fifth Plenum. Tang said that officials had difficulty in organising private meetings or meeting other senior leaders during the sessions.

The report mentioned that while several State Councillors or Politburo members might have met over dinner after the meeting in the past, they had to eat at the designated hotel during the fifth Plenum. Tang Ming said that private gatherings with more than three senior officials must now be reported to the General Office of the CCP’s Central Committee.

"For instance, if [former Premier] Wen Jiabao wanted to have a phone call with [former Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference] Jia Qinglin, he would have to report it to the General Office of the CCP’s Central Committee," The Epoch Times quoted Tang Ming as saying.

Private phone calls, meeting each other at social events and gatherings, must also be reported to the General Office of the CCP’s Central Committee, especially if it involves more than three people. Tang detailed that meetings among retired high-ranking officials, such as former subordinates calling on their former seniors, now need to be formally reported.

The 20th Central Committee of the CCP concluded its fifth plenary session and produced a document titled 'Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Certain Major Issues Concerning Persevering with Full and Rigorous Party Self-Governance'. The plenum's guidance can be summarised in the formula that "keep your head down, notebook open and Marxist conscience spotless", another report stated.

The plenum confirmed the ouster of 33 senior figures, 17 civilians and 16 military officers from the CCP. The military list is led by Zhang Youxia, who until recently served as the senior Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission and was once considered the most trusted General in Chinese President Xi Jinping's circle, according to a report in Bitter Winter.

As several members had been expelled from the CCP, 10 alternate members were promoted to full membership, while five alternates who ranked above them in the official order were quietly bypassed.

Zhang Shengmin, a Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission, was included in the Political Bureau, marking the first time that a plenum had been expanded since Huang Ju joined it in 1994, according to the report in Bitter Winter. The resolution adopted during the plenum has organised demands around nine areas, and each adds something to the cadre's backpack.

--IANS

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