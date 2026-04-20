Pakistan woefully unprepared to confront online abuse

Islamabad, April 20 (IANS) The latest annual report by the Digital Rights Foundation has revealed that online abuse in Pakistan is evolving faster than the systems designed to contain it, a report has stated.

"The main factor is Artificial Intelligence, which is transforming harassment into something more scalable, more anonymous and far harder to trace. The most disturbing consequence: children, some as young as six, are now being pulled into an ecosystem of harm that the state is woefully unprepared to confront. The numbers alone are alarming, but they do not capture the full extent of the crisis. Even as 79 per cent of cyber harassment cases are referred to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), access to justice remains uneven and, in many cases, out of reach," stated an editorial in Pakistan's leading daily The News International.

For survivors who live outside major cities, the process is often prohibitive as they must travel, use resources and have resilience that many people simply do not have. Younger children may account for smaller proportion of complaints, however, the severity of risks they face, like grooming, sexual exploitation and AI-enabled abuse is profound. Meanwhile, women continue to face heaviest burden of digital violence, according to the editorial

"In a society where their presence is already policed in physical spaces, the online world has become an extension of the same scrutiny and control. Non-consensual image sharing, blackmail and sextortion are part of a continuum of gendered harassment designed to silence, shame and intimidate. Women journalists, in particular, are frequent targets, their professional work met with orchestrated abuse meant to push them out of public discourse. Recent episodes of online trolling over something as trivial as a woman’s choice of clothing illustrate how quickly digital spaces can turn hostile," the editorial detailed.

According to The News International, private images are used, doctored and circulated to implement a narrow moral code. This is a form of social control that showcases deeper worries about independent and outspoken women. These challenges are further exacerbated due to a lack of awareness and support as all the victims do not know how to report cybercrimes or protect themselves online.

The DRF has recommended strengthening law enforcement capacity, streamlining reporting mechanisms, particularly for minors, and integrating psychological support services. It has recommended investment in digital literacy so that users, particularly young users, can better navigate online risks. Furthermore, technology companies need to get active and AI moderation systems must be attuned to local languages and contexts and trust flaggers should be given more weight in identifying harmful content before it is shared uncontrollably.

IANS

akl/as