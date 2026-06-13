Khushbu Sundar tells late brother: Even in your absence, you continue to watch over us!

Chennai, June 13 (IANS) Politician, actress and producer Khushbu Sundar on Friday penned an emotional birthday wish to her late brother on the occasion of his 61st birthday, saying that even in his absence, he continued to watch over them.

Taking to her social media timelines to pen a heart touching post on her brother's birth anniversary, she wrote, " You would have been a year older today. You were always the wisest among us. No wonder we all looked up to you—not just as our elder brother, but as a father figure, a guide, and our greatest protector."

She went on to say, "When you left us, you left us devastated. You broke your promise of always being there for us. Yet, even in your absence, you continue to watch over us, shaping our lives, bringing us strength, and somehow finding a way to put a smile on our faces. But we do not mourn you today. We celebrate you."

Khushbu then added, "Just as we celebrate your birthday every year, we celebrate the love, laughter, and countless memories you gifted us. Bhaijaan, you will always be with us. We feel your presence in every moment of joy and every moment of sorrow. I am sure you have already made many friends up there in heaven, and they too are celebrating you today. Love you, Bhai. Miss you every day. Happy Birthday.

#birthanniversary #happybirthday"

The actress and politician had penned an equally adorable post on her brother's previous birth anniversary as well. Last year, on the same occasion, Khusbhu in her post had said, "You would have been 60 today Bhaijaan. There isn't a single day when you are not missed. Miss your sudden surprises and your words of advise. Your love and concern, your words of reprimand, your care."

She went on to say, "Today, you are not with us physically, but you continue to live in our hearts. We don't mourn you, we celebrate you, just as you would have always wanted us to remember you. You lived life as a big celebration. And today, on your 60th birthday, we celebrate you. Happy birthday Bhaijaan. I am sure you are celebrating with Allah up there.#Happy60 #happybirthday #bhaijaan"

--IANS

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