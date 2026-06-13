Meenakshi Chaudhary cautions public about imposter trying to con people!

Hyderabad, June 13 (IANS) Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary, who is best known for her performance in the blockbuster film 'Lucky Baskhar', has now cautioned her fans and followers on Instagram about an imposter looking to con people by pretending to be her.

Posting the imposter's phone number on her Instagram stories section, the actress wrote, "Please report if you are getting a message or call from this number. This is not me. Thank you to all who shared this information."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has a number of interesting projects lined up. Notable among these is her upcoming film with Naga Chaitanya called 'Vrushakarma', which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

The film, a mythological thriller, is being directed by Karthik Dandu and was being tentatively referred to as #NC24 before being named 'Vrushakarma'.

The makers of the film have already revealed actress Meenakshi Chaudhary's look in the film. They have also disclosed that she plays a character called Daksha in the film.

Naga Chaitanya, who had disclosed details of this project in an interview to a YouTube channel some months ago, had said that this film would be a mythological thriller.

"This will be a very heavy VFX-based cinema and I am very excited about this project," Naga Chaitanya had said. The actor went on to point out that he had not done a film with this kind of span in his 15-year film career.

"This film will be in the zone of adventure, treasure hunting," the actor had said.

Directed by Karthik Dandu, the film is being produced by BVSN Prasad. The film's story has been penned by director Sukumar. The film has cinematography by Neil D Cunha and music by Ajaneesh Loknath. Editing for the film is by National award winning editor Navin Nooli while Art direction is by Sri Nagendra Tangala, who also handled the art direction of 'Thandel'.

--IANS

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