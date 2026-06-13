Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna’s courtroom drama ‘Ikka’ to premiere on July 10

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna-starrer courtroom drama titled ‘Ikka’ helmed by Siddharth P. Malhotra is all set to premiere on July 10 on the streaming giant Netflix.

Speaking about the film, Siddharth P. Malhotra shared in a statement: “As a storyteller, I'm always looking for stories that challenge me emotionally and creatively, and IKKA has been one such journey. I've always been a huge fan of courtroom dramas, and this is a subject that has been incredibly close to my heart for many years.”

The filmmaker said Ikka was one of the first stories he ever wanted to bring to the screen.

“What drew me to IKKA was the opportunity to tell a courtroom story that focuses as much on personal relationships and emotional dilemmas as it does on the pursuit of justice. To finally tell this story with a cast of the calibre of Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome feels truly special.”

Heaping praise on Sunny Deol, he said having him step into the role of a lawyer, a character space audiences have so loved him in, alongside such phenomenal performers, felt like everything coming together at the right time.

The film, which also stars Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza, unfolds as a high-stakes legal battle. At the centre is a celebrated lawyer, played by Sunny Deol, forced to defend a man from his past, essayed by Akshaye Khanna, whose return reopens old wounds and compels him to take on a case that challenges everything he believes in.

Tillotama stars as a formidable public prosecutor determined to see justice served, while Dia plays a devoted wife and mother fighting to hold her family together.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India said, “IKKA brings together everything audiences love about a great courtroom drama: high stakes, moral complexity and emotional conflict.”

“Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film explores justice, truth and accountability through a gripping narrative that keeps audiences guessing until the very end, with layered characters, unexpected turns and moral questions that linger long after the verdict.”

“The film also marks a landmark moment for us as Sunny Deol makes his Netflix film debut, returning to the courtroom as a lawyer more than three decades after his iconic turn in the genre. Joining him for an on-screen reunion, the immensely talented Akshaye Khanna makes for the perfect counterpart in what promises to be a riveting battle of wits.”

Produced by Alchemy Films and directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, IKKA marks Sunny Deol’s streaming debut. Ikka premieres on July 10, only on Netflix.

--IANS

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