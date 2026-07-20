Pakistan: Transporters reject fuel price hike, warn of nationwide wheel-jam strike

Islamabad, July 20 (IANS) The Karachi Goods Carriers Association (KGCA) have rejected the recent hike in prices of petrol and diesel and warned of a nationwide wheel-jam strike if the decision is not withdrawn within 24 hours, local media reported on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, KGCA General Secretary Nadeem Akhtar Arain said transporters would stop movement of goods, close offices and launch a nationwide protest in coordination with transport bodies across Pakistan.

He said that the transport sector is the "backbone of the economy" and said repeated fuel price increase has pushed operators into a severe financial crisis, Pakistan's daily The Express Tribune reported. He stated that transporters, drivers and vehicle owners were facing "unnecessary checks, heavy fines and harassment" by various authorities in several regions, further increasing their problems.

Nadeem Akhtar Arain said that the suspension of goods transport would disrupt supply chains in Pakistan, including the movement of imports and exports from Karachi, Port Qasim, Gwadar and the distribution of fuel, food and medicines.

The KGCA said it has concluded talks with major transport organisations and would soon announce a final protest schedule. It urged Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to review the fuel pricing decision and address the issues of the transporters to prevent an economic disruption, The Express Tribune reported.

On Friday, Pakistan raised petrol and diesel prices by PKR 5.44 and PKR 31.05 per litre, respectively, with immediate effect for the next three days until July 20, due to the impact of higher import premiums and international prices after renewed tensions in West Asia.

After the increase, the price of petrol in Pakistan stands at PKR 316.15 per litre while the price of HSD is PKR 354.35, Pakistan's daily Dawn reported. Pakistan's Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said that fuel prices would now be fixed on a daily basis due to changes in international market prices after the renewed tensions between Iran and the US.

--IANS

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