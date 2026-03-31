Pakistan: Three security personnel killed, four others injured in attacks in Balochistan

Quetta, March 31 (IANS) Three security personnel were killed and four others injured in two separate attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan province, according to officials, local media reported on Tuesday. The incident included an attack on a patrolling squad in Quetta and a gun battle at a police station in Jhal Magsi.

Two personnel of the police's Eagle Squad were killed and three others injured after they were attacked during a motorcycle patrol in the Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Monday evening, according to police officials. Unidentified assailants reportedly opened fire on the security personnel using automatic weapons. Police have initiated a search operation to find the attackers, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

Armed men targeted the Kotra police station in Gandawah area of Jhal Magsi district. One security personnel was killed and three others were injured after a search operation was launched to arrest the fleeing assailants. Kotra police station in Gandawah SSP Rehmatullah said assailants used rockets and other heavy weapons.

A senior district administration official said the police had been on high alert after it received information regarding a possible attack.

The incident occurred amid a rise in attacks targetting law enforcement personnel in Pakistan, especially in the border provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

On March 18, an assistant sub-inspector of the Elite Force was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Mano Banda area of Gandigar in Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to police.

Bacha Yousaf Khan was targetted by unidentified assailants outside his residence. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. According to police sources, Khan was heading to mosque to offer prayers when he was targetted, Dawn reported. The Gandigar police lodged a case against unknown assailants and began a probe.

On March 13, at least seven police personnel were killed in a blast near a police vehicle in the Bettani tribal of Lakki Marwat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to a spokesperson of the local police, the explosion took place near a police mobile, causing death of six police personnel and injuries to one policeman, Pakistan's leading media outlet Geo News reported.

According to the spokesperson, the explosion took place near a police mobile, causing death of six police personnel and injuring another policeman. The injured police personnel was taken to the hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

--IANS

akl/