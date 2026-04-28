'People said I would never fix my short-ball problem, that triggered me': Shreyas Iyer

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has revealed how criticism about his perceived weakness against short balls became a defining source of motivation, shaping both his mindset and method as a batter during IPL 2026.

Opening up on the scrutiny he has faced, Iyer admitted that doubts about his ability to handle the short ball only pushed him to work harder and evolve his game.

"People said I would never fix my short-ball problem. That triggered me. I wanted to prove them wrong by performing well. So, I worked hard on it. Earlier, I would just take a single or try to keep the ball down. But now my mindset has changed. If I see a short ball in my zone, I am going to hit it for a six. I work with Pravin Amre. I have been with him since I was young. I also talk to coaches like Abhishek Nayar. We share ideas," Iyer told JioStar.

“During my batting practice, I now try to play around 50 overs and face over 300 balls. That helps me understand what works for me. I don’t follow a fixed pattern. I give myself more time in the middle and face real bowlers, not just sidearm throws. The more I face bowlers, the clearer my movement becomes.

"I focus on creating a rhythm. Just before the bowler delivers, I try to get into my position quickly. That creates a flow. You must have seen AB de Villiers do that. Even Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have that rhythm before playing their shots. I try to do the same,” he added.

The 29-year-old’s transformation has been evident in Punjab Kings’ dominant run this season, with his aggressive intent and improved control against pace playing a key role in the team’s unbeaten streak. Punjab currently sit atop the IPL 2026 table with 13 points from seven matches, emerging as one of the most balanced sides in the competition.

Their recent victory over Delhi Capitals exemplified their batting firepower, as they chased down a record 265, the highest successful chase in men’s T20 cricket. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya laid the foundation with a blistering 116-run stand in the powerplay, before Iyer’s commanding 76 off 36 balls sealed the win despite a tough outing for the bowlers.

Beyond technical adjustments, Iyer also highlighted the importance of mental resilience, particularly in dealing with injuries and external criticism, which he believes are inevitable at the highest level.

"I have people around me who say that in this situation, you can’t do it. It’s impossible. I don’t like hearing that. As a cricketer playing at the highest level, I just can’t accept it. Then in my mind, I decide that I have to prove them wrong. The challenge becomes: ‘I was in this situation, how can I come back stronger?’

"I push myself harder and try to return as soon as possible to prove them wrong. That thought keeps driving me, especially after injuries. When I had my back injury, some people said I would never be the same again. I asked myself, why can’t I be? The way you shape your mindset after an injury is important. You choose what to focus on and what to ignore," he added.

Under Iyer’s leadership, alongside head coach Ricky Ponting, the Punjab Kings have built a strong team culture centred on clarity and freedom. The side, which finished runners-up last season, has carried that momentum forward and now holds the distinction of being the first team in IPL history to surpass 12 points in the opening seven matches.

--IANS

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