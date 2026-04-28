Jackie Shroff recalls signing debut movie 'Hero' as he visits Subhash Ghai's office: Where my journey began

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff took a nostalgic trip down memory lane on Monday as he visited ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s office, mentioning that it was the very place where his journey in Bollywood began decades ago.

Recalling the moment he signed his debut film ‘ ‘Hero’, the actor shared an emotional note on his social media account, and expressed gratitude for his early days in the industry.

Taking to his social media account, Jackie Shroff shared a picture from the visit and wrote, “Blessed to return to the place where my journey began! Walking into Subhash ji's office, now renamed Pooja, where I signed my first film HERO! My good wishes, always!”

The picture shared by the actor features a beautifully arranged rangoli in the form of Ganpati Bappa, crafted with rice grains.

A plant gifted by Jackie Shroff himself, with “BHIDU” engraved on the pot is also seen in the picture.

Talking about Jackie Shroff's nostalgic post, the actor made his debut with Hero in the year 1983.

It was directed and produced by Subhash Ghai. The film also starred Meenakshi Seshadri in her debut role, along with Amrish Puri, Shammi Kapoor, and Sanjeev Kumar in pivotal roles.

Hero, upon release, had emerged as a huge commercial success and became one of the highest-grossing films of that year.

The soundtrack of Hero, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, became hugely popular, with songs like “Tu Mera Hero Hai” and “Ding Dong O Baby Sing a Song”, “Lambi Judaai” turning into timeless hits.

At the time of the movie's release, Jackie Shroff was in his mid-20s, while Meenakshi Seshadri was just a teenager.

--IANS

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