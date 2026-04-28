'Indru Netru Nalai' director Ravikumar tells wife Priyanga: The most beautiful story I will ever witness is you!

Chennai, April 28 (IANS) Well known Tamil film director R Ravikumar, who has carved a niche in science fiction with acclaimed films like 'Indru Netru Naalai' and 'Ayalaan', has now penned an adorable birthday post for his wife in which he has called her "the most beautiful story" he will ever witness.

Taking to his Instagram timeline to pen the birthday greeting, Ravikumar wrote, "As a filmmaker, I’m always in search of powerful stories, unforgettable emotions, and characters that stay with people forever… but living with you made me realize that the most beautiful story I will ever witness is you."

He went on to say, "I have seen your strength through pain, your courage in silence, and your love in its purest form… especially now, as you bring our third child into this world. No script I could ever write can match what you have just lived. Thank you, my love… for showing me what true strength is, and for giving my life a meaning beyond every story I could ever create. Happy Birthday, my dear Priyanga."

It may be recalled that the director had, only a week ago, announced the name of their third child as Aadhan.

Ravikumar had in Tamil said, "We have named our last child 'Aadhan' today. Aadhan is a wonderful Tamil name that is frequently found in ancient Tamil literature. The name was also discovered on pots that were excavated from the Keeladi archeological site."

He had also gone on to explain that the word 'Aadhan' came from 'Aakubhavan' (Creator in English).

On the work front, Ravikumar is to next direct a bilingual film which will feature actor Soori, who is now emerging as one of Tamil cinema's fast rising heroes, in the lead.

Popular production house Mythri Movie Makers, known for crafting intriguing and larger-than-life entertainers across multiple languages, had recently announced this venture. Interestingly, this upcoming film is the production house's third Tamil venture and is being tentatively referred to as #MythriTamil03.

The production house had said that Soori would play the lead in this film, which is to be directed by R Ravikumar. The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar on behalf of the popular banner known predominantly for producing superhit Telugu films.

--IANS

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