April 28, 2026 12:39 PM हिंदी

Google enables Indians to save Aadhaar verifiable credentials in Google Wallet

Google enables Indians to save Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials in Google Wallet

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) US tech giant Google on Tuesday said Indian users can now save their Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials directly in Google Wallet to verify identity for everyday uses in a secure, digital-first way.

Everyday use cases include proving age for entertainment to enabling trusted interactions across services like BharatMatrimony, Atlys, and more, the blog post from Google said.

The feature, built on the company’s partnership with UIDAI, will help users to verify identity on the device and uses global standards and features such as selective disclosure so only necessary information is shared when required.

Initial partners include PVR INOX for age checks and rewards when watching movies, BharatMatrimony for verified 'Prime' profiles and Atlys for auto‑filling international visa applications with a single tap.

Further, Mygate has partnered for community delivery and service staff verification, and Snabbit to build trust in the gig economy with seamless checks for service providers in the near future.

"Security, privacy and interoperability are at the foundation of our approach to digital identity, and are built into every layer of this integration," Google said.

The company also said it is expanding digital ID features globally, enabling users in Singapore, Taiwan and Brazil to create ID passes based on passport information and save them in Google Wallet. "This offers a simple and private way to verify identity or age for in-person and online services that require it, like when needed to sign into your accounts," the post said.

Digital IDs are a convenient and helpful tool to help prove users' identity without needing to dig through a physical wallet.

Google recently rolled out Search Live globally, enabling interactive, real‑time conversations with Search in AI Mode across more than 200 countries and territories, using both voice and camera.

The US tech giant said the expansion is powered by a new audio and voice model, Gemini 3.1 Flash Live, which the company claims delivers more natural, intuitive and multilingual conversations, allowing people to speak with Search in their preferred language.

—IANS

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