April 09, 2026 6:02 PM हिंदी

Pakistan: Three killed, 14 injured as rains wreak havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan: Three killed, 14 injured as rains wreak havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (File image)

Islamabad, April 9 (IANS) Three people have been killed and 14 others injured in rain-related incidents in Peshawar, Mohmand and Nowshera districts of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman Bilal Ahmad Faizi said that a child died and two others were injured in a roof collapse incident in Mattani area of Peshawar, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported. The rescue workers took the injured people to the hospital. He further mentioned that people were stranded in rainwater in Mian Gujjar and Islamabad Korona regions.

Faizi stated that three members of a family were injured in a roof collapse incident in Rahimabad area of Nowshera district. He said that two children and a woman were taken to the Pabbi hospital for treatment.

Two people were killed and nine others injured in rain-related incidents in Mohmand tribal district. A girl was killed after a room in her home collapsed in Shaheed Banda area. Five people were injured in a similar incident in the Karari area of Ekkaghund tehsil. A man died after a room collapsed due to heavy rain in the Sra Khawa area of Baizai subdivision.

According to rescue officials, four people were injured in a roof collapse incident in Dawezai Dawat Kor area of tehsil Pindiali in Mohmand district on Wednesday.

Record rainfall and destruction has been reported in Mohmand tribal district. According to the official, 151 millimetres of rain fell in 2026, surpassing the previous record of 134mm set in 2013. The continuous rainfall inundated low-lying areas and swollen seasonal streams, Dawn reported.

People have been displaced as hundreds of houses and boundary walls have been destroyed or damaged. Roads in several tehsils have been washed out, isolating residents and affecting rescue efforts.

Similarly, livestock have been killed and standing crops have been destroyed in rain-related incidents, causing financial losses to people, as per the report.

On March 5, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in its report said that at least 45 people were killed and 105 others injured after heavy rains caused roof and wall collapses across several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since March-end.

In its latest report, PDMA said that casualties were caused due to roof and wall collapse amid heavy rains across several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PDMA said the deceased include 23 children, 17 men and five women, while the injured include 45 men, 16 women and 44 children, Pakistan's leading media outlet Geo News reported.

As many as 442 houses were damaged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which include 382 partially and 60 completely destroyed.

--IANS

akl/as

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