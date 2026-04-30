April 30, 2026 6:30 PM हिंदी

Mumbai real estate records strongest April in 14 years as registrations rise 6 pc

Mumbai real estate records strongest April in 14 years as registrations rise 6 pc

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Mumbai city is poised to record 13,864 property registrations in April 2026, marking a 6 per cent year‑on‑year increase and the highest April tally in 14 years, a report said on Thursday.

The report from Knight Frank India cited data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps saying the state exchequer is projected to collect over Rs 1,114 crore in stamp duty revenue in April 2026.

The previous peak was recorded in April 2025, highlighting the resilience of Mumbai’s residential market. While registrations have grown YoY, stamp duty collections remained largely stable, rising 1 per cent YoY due to a shift in the transaction mix.

"This sustained growth in registrations underscores enduring end-user confidence, even on a high base. While stamp duty collections have softened, reflecting a marginal recalibration in ticket sizes, underlying demand remains robust," said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

He said that the sequential moderation is largely seasonal, following elevated March closures, and does not detract from Mumbai’s structural strength and long-term attractiveness as one of India’s most compelling residential markets.

Sequentially, property registrations moderated 13 per cent in April 2026, while revenue collections dropped 27 per cent month-on-month (MoM).

Historically, both property registrations and revenue collections tend to soften in April, reflecting seasonal moderation after a typically strong transaction momentum recorded in March.

A recent report said that sustained momentum in residential properties registration indicates continued end‑user demand, stable macroeconomic conditions, infrastructure expansion and improved buyer sentiment.

The BMC's largest‑ever budget and transformative infrastructure projects, such as the Coastal Road and key link corridors, are expected to further reinforce this positive trajectory by enhancing accessibility and widening residential catchments, the report added.

--IANS

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