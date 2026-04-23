Pakistan: Suspension of goods transport triggers edible and fuel shortage in Rawalpindi, Islamabad

Islamabad, April 23 (IANS) Suspension of goods transport has triggered a shortage of edibles and fuel in Pakistan's Rawalpindi and Islamabad and traders and good transporters have urged the district administration to reopen the roads, local media reported on Thursday.

Oil Tanker Contractors' Association spokesperson Noman Ali Butt said that supply had been impacted due to no oil tanker movement.

"The ban on the entry of goods transport vehicles is severely hampering the supply of petroleum products," he said, the daily Dawn reported. Supply problems have been ongoing in Rawalpindi and Islamabad for the past two to three days as tankers are not being allowed.

He mentioned that oil supply vehicles for Peshawar and Islamabad airports were also parked at depots, and fuel supply to the airports was likely to be impacted. The association requested authorities to restore the supply to Islamabad and Rawalpindi by allowing tankers to enter immediately.

Speaking to Dawn, Rawalpindi Goods Transport Association President Shaqeel Qureshi said that the goods transport system had been impacted and no goods had been supplied to grain, fruit, and vegetable markets due to the closure of roads since April 19. He said that daily wage workers were also impacted.

He further said that labourers came for work to transport terminals; however, they returned after finding no work. He said they had suggested to the authorities to allow good transport to use the motorway to bring supplies from other parts of Pakistan.

"Public transport vehicles on Peshawar Road have been allowed to bring passengers to other parts of the country via the motorway; therefore, we should also be allowed to use this route." He noted that transport charges would rise if goods were transported through the motorway; however, shortages of grains and edibles could be prevented.

Earlier on Sunday, the district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi announced the suspension of public and goods transport in the twin cities. The Islamabad Deputy Commissioner has suspended heavy transport and public transport services until further notice, without mentioning any reason, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

"Heavy transport and public transport in the city are being suspended until further orders. Citizens are earnestly requested to cooperate with the security agencies. Thank you," the Islamabad DC said in a post on X.

Similarly, authorities suspended all private, public, and goods transport in Rawalpindi with immediate effect, the Rawalpindi DC said, Geo News reported.

--IANS

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