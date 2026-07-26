CWG 2026: India’s Preeti storms into women’s 54kg boxing quarterfinals with dominant RSC victory

Glasgow, July 26 (IANS) Indian boxer Preeti advanced to the women’s 54kg quarterfinals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after registering a commanding Referee Stops Contest (RSC) win over Malawi’s Deborah Mitenje in the Round of 16 here on Sunday.

Preeti was in complete control from the opening bell, earning the nod from all five judges in the opening round. The Indian pugilist landed a series of clean punches that forced the referee to halt the contest at 2:13 of Round 2, sealing an emphatic victory.

The judges’ scorecards reflected her dominance, with four judges awarding the opening round 10-9 in her favour, while one scored it 10-8. Mitenje was also ruled to have suffered two knockdowns before the bout was stopped.

With the win, Preeti has booked her place in the quarterfinals, where she will face Nicole Clyde of Northern Ireland on July 28.

Clyde also entered the last eight in impressive fashion after defeating Ghana’s Bamfo by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the Round of 16.

The quarterfinal clash is expected to be a stern test for the Indian boxer, with a place in the semifinals at stake.

Preeti’s dominant display adds to India’s encouraging start in the boxing competition, as the contingent looks to build momentum in the medal rounds at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

More to follow...

--IANS

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