May 22, 2026 12:27 PM हिंदी

Pakistan recall big guns for ODIs against Australia

Pakistan recall big guns for ODIs against Australia

Lahore, May 22 (IANS) Experienced batter Babar Azam and pacer Haris Rauf are among the big names returned to the side as Pakistan named a 16-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

The three-match ODI series will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from May 30 to June 4.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue to lead the side, while Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Sufyan Moqim, who were not part of the away ODI series against Bangladesh in March have been recalled to the side.

Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain have all retained their places after featuring in the Bangladesh series as well.

Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas and Rohail Nazir are the three players selected in the squad who are yet to represent Pakistan in ODI cricket.

Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and Rohail Nazir have been named as the two wicketkeeper-batters in the squad after Usman Khan was not considered for selection due to illness.

Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain have all retained their places after featuring in the Bangladesh series as well.

Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub were also not considered for selection as they had earlier been ruled out due to injuries and will continue their rehabilitation programmes under the supervision of the PCB medical panel.

The 16-member squad will assemble in Islamabad on Friday evening and will train under the coaching staff from Saturday.

Australia men’s team will arrive in Islamabad on 23 May. They will also take part in training sessions at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, details of which will be announced in due course.

Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Vishal Dadlani reveals how a cigarette lighter inspired Rajesh Khanna’s iconic song ‘Chingari Koi Bhadke’

Vishal Dadlani reveals how a cigarette lighter inspired Rajesh Khanna’s iconic song ‘Chingari Koi Bhadke’

'Dismissing Samson on the first ball was a massive moment for GT': Boucher

'Dismissing Samson on the first ball was a massive moment for GT': Boucher

RGV says he ‘hated’ ‘Michael’: My memory went back to that horrible day

RGV says he ‘hated’ ‘Michael’: My memory went back to that horrible day

PM Modi, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides hold bilateral talks in New Delhi

PM Modi, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides hold bilateral talks in New Delhi

Quad Foreign Ministers to meet in New Delhi on 26 May

Quad Foreign Ministers to meet in New Delhi on May 26

'There’s still no certainty around whether he will play': Simmons on Dhoni

'There’s still no certainty around whether he will play in 2027': Simmons on Dhoni

Daughter seeks father’s missing watch, sweater after death at Bengaluru hospital; says it is her memory of him

Daughter seeks father’s missing watch, sweater after death at Bengaluru hospital; says it is her memory of him

Shaan's wife Radhika Mukherjee talks about battling depression, calls it the ‘hardest phases’ of her life

Shaan's wife Radhika Mukherjee talks about battling depression, calls it the ‘hardest phase’ of her life

Hockey India announces women’s squad for U18 Asia Cup

Hockey India announces Sweety Kujur-led women's squad for U18 Asia Cup

Rasika Dugal shares a peek into ‘Kartavya’ look test, shoot days with Saif Ali Khan

Rasika Dugal shares a peek into ‘Kartavya’ look test, shoot days with Saif Ali Khan