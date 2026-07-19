Pakistan: Public transport fares and freight charges increase after fuel price hike

Islamabad, July 19 (IANS) Public transport fares have increased, freight charges have been raised, and a nationwide strike threat has been issued by the petrol pump operators after the Pakistan federal government's policy of frequent revisions in fuel prices, local media reported on Sunday.

After the Pakistan government raised prices of petrol and diesel on Friday, transport operators in Rawalpindi and Islamabad revised fares with immediate effect. Public transport fares have increased by 15 to 17 per cent, while goods transport operators have increased freight charges by 20 per cent. Transport associations have said that fares will now be adjusted whenever fuel prices are revised, Pakistan's daily The Express Tribune reported.

Pick and drop service for office workers and students has announced that their charges will change as per the revision in petrol and diesel prices. The minimum stop-to-stop fare on public transport in Rawalpindi and Islamabad has been raised to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 60.

Long-haul transporters have increased their tariffs, with the freight charge for container, trailer and wheeler transport between Karachi and Peshawar reportedly increasing to PKR 800,000

According to transport operators, inter-city fares in Rawalpindi district have increased by 15 per cent, fares on intra-district routes have been raised by 17 per cent, while services operating between Rawalpindi and Islamabad have increased fares by 20 per cent. Long-distance transport operators have increased fares by 17 per cent, The Express Tribune reported.

On Friday, Pakistan raised petrol and diesel prices by PKR 5.44 and PKR 31.05 per litre, respectively, with immediate effect for the next three days until July 20, due to the impact of higher import premiums and international prices after renewed tensions in West Asia. After the increase, the price of petrol in Pakistan stands at PKR 316.15 per litre while the price of HSD is PKR 354.35, Pakistan's daily Dawn reported.

Pakistan's Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said that fuel prices would now be fixed on a daily basis due to fluctuations in international market prices after the renewed tensions between Iran and the US.

--IANS

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