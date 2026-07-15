Pakistan may eliminate JAAC leadership to crush PoK protests: Intelligence

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) There is credible Intelligence to suggest that the Pakistani establishment is hell-bent on finishing the top leadership of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) in a bid to put an end to the protests in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

The JAAC which is leading the protests against the systematic failure of the Pakistan establishment to provide the people of the region a decent life have remained adamant.

Despite warnings and threats from the top leadership, the JAAC has refused to budge.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the patience of the establishment, especially that of the Pakistan Army is running out.

Field Marshal Asim Munir who heads the army is refusing to budge and even pressurising the Pakistan government not to give in to the demands of the people of PoK.

He is growing increasingly frustrated and it is just a matter of time before he orders the killing of the top leadership, the official said.

Even during Munir’s earlier meetings with the security forces, he had instructed them to use brute force to put down the movement.

Munir is under immense pressure and with the issue being spoken about on the international stage, the army chief is hell bent on putting an end to the protests and project to the world that everything is normal in the region.

Officials say that the JAAC leadership is aware of this and told the people that they are prepared to face force and were not afraid of death.

However, the leaders made an emotional appeal to the people. The JAAC top leadership said that even if all of them are killed, the people should continue with the movement. It should become a peoples’ movement, the JAAC leadership also said.

The JAAC has been protesting over rising living costs, political discrimination, atrocities against minorities and administrative neglect.

The JAAC blames the establishment of suppressing dissent instead of addressing public concerns.

India has also raised concerns over the use of force in PoK. New Delhi has been calling out the atrocities being committed on the people.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, “Rather than addressing the legitimate grievances of the local populace, the Pakistani state has responded with extreme police brutality, including against helpless women and children, blocking essential supplies, including food and medicine, enforcing internet blackouts, and deploying lethal force against unarmed civilians that has resulted in tragic fatalities.”

Another official said that the situation is bound to get worse today with the JAAC announcing a massive march.

Women and children, too, would take part in the march and also continue with their sit-ins. The official said that the Pakistani security forces have not spared even women and children, but they have showed immense resistance and have not given up on their fight.

The Pakistani security forces have put up blockades and warned that any attempt to breach it would be met with immediate and stern kinetic action.

However, the JAAC has decided that it would go ahead with its march even if there is a direct threat to its leadership.

The JAAC will surround Muzaffarabad at any cost despite the situation being extremely dangerous to its leaders.

Officials say that the nature of the protests is changing with each passing day. It began as a normal demonstration during which the people made certain demands.

When the same was not met, the people mobilised in large numbers. Despite the heavy crackdown the people remained firm and today the movement only focusses on resistance.

--IANS

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