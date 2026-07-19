3rd ODI: Bumrah ruled out of series decider against England due to knee swelling

London, July 19 (IANS) In a massive blow to India's prospects of winning the ODI series decider against England, fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the all-important clash at Lord's due to swelling in the knee after picking up an impact injury. The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said right after the coin toss that the premier fast bowler sustained the injury during the previous match in Cardiff.

"Jasprit Bumrah had an impact injury on his left knee while fielding in the second ODI in Cardiff. He was not available for selection for the third ODI due to reactive swelling in his left knee," it said in an official update.

Bumrah was seen going through a fitness test before the toss happened but failed to pass it. He was also spotted having a discussion with captain Shubman Gill and veteran batter Virat Kohli.

His unavailability severely dents India's bowling attack, which has struggled on this tour to lay down the marker on the ongoing tour, even as England gets a sigh of relief on not facing the ace pacer at the ‘Home of Cricket.’

In ODIs in Birmingham and Cardiff, Bumrah returned with figures of 1-31 and 1-45, respectively. A rejuvenated England is eyeing a rare ODI series win over India. This is the 23rd bilateral ODI series between the two nations, and England have only won seven of them – the most recent instance of it coming in 2018.

On the other hand, India has emerged victorious in the last three ODI series between the two sides. If England do get the job done at Lord's, it will also mark back-to-back ODI series wins for them, following a come-from-behind 2-1 success in Sri Lanka in January.

--IANS

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