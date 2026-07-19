Odisha’s new Rs 8,300 crore coastal highway project poised to spur economic growth

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Odisha’s coastline is set to witness a major transformation with the construction of the new 160.18 km Rameshwar–Paradeep Coastal Highway project to be developed by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) with a total capital cost of Rs 8,300.79 crore, according to an official factsheet issued on Sunday.

Designed to provide faster, safer and smoother travel, the project includes a 4-lane access-controlled highway from Rameshwar to Konark and a 2-lane highway with paved shoulders from Konark to Paradeep, with a design speed of 100 km/hour. Once completed, the corridor is expected to reduce travel time between Rameshwar and Paradeep by nearly 2 hours and 30 minutes, improving passenger movement as well as freight connectivity.

Aligned with the principles of PM GatiShakti, the project will connect 9 economic nodes and 5 logistics nodes, further strengthening Odisha’s economic network. It will also improve access to important hubs such as Paradeep Port, Puri Railway Station, Puri Airport and other regional economic centres.

The highway will pass through Khurda, Puri, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur districts, creating a seamless connection between important cultural, religious, tourism and economic destinations.

The corridor will strengthen connectivity between the world-renowned Jagannath Temple in Puri, the historic Konark Sun Temple, and the revered Ramchandi Temple, making pilgrimage journeys more convenient for millions of devotees visiting Odisha every year.

Improved road infrastructure will not only reduce travel time but also enhance the overall pilgrimage experience by providing safer and more comfortable movement for tourists and devotees. The upcoming airport infrastructure in the region will further strengthen Odisha’s position as a major spiritual tourism destination, enabling easier access for visitors from across India and the world.

The Rameshwar–Paradeep corridor is set to become a new coastal tourism gateway, linking beaches, heritage sites, biodiversity hotspots and local communities along Odisha’s eastern coastline.

With improved connectivity between Puri, Konark and Paradeep, these destinations will emerge as part of a unified tourism circuit offering travellers a complete coastal experience — from spiritual heritage and ancient architecture to beaches and natural ecosystems.

The highway will open new opportunities for beach tourism, eco-tourism and nature-based travel, while providing easier access to important ecological destinations, including wildlife areas and the famous Gahirmatha turtle nesting sites.

Better connectivity will also encourage sustainable tourism practices by increasing awareness about Odisha’s unique coastal biodiversity and conservation efforts. Visitors will have greater access to natural landscapes while supporting responsible tourism models that protect fragile ecosystems.

The new highway is also expected to create opportunities for local communities by encouraging the growth of hotels, homestays, restaurants, handicraft markets and tourism-based businesses along the corridor.

--IANS

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