13-year-old girl sexually assaulted by father in Delhi's Jahangirpuri; accused on run

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) In a terrifying case from Delhi, a man has been accused of sexually assaulting his own 13-year-old daughter in the Jahangirpuri area of the National Capital, officials said on Sunday, adding that the accused is currently absconding.

According to the police, a case has been registered under the POCSO Act following a complaint at Mahindra Park police station by the mother of the victim. Following this, the father was reported to be on the run.

The complainant stated that her father, Shakir Ali, resides at Badli Village with her grandmother, while she lives with her mother and her 10-year-old brother in Jahangirpuri.

The survivor alleged that on July 7, her father came to their residence when her mother and brother were not at home.

"During this time, he allegedly established forcible physical relations with her against her will and threatened to kill her and her mother if she disclosed the incident to anyone," she was quoted by the police as saying.

"The accused is absconding, and efforts are being made to trace and apprehend him," officials said.

Further details in the case are awaited.

This comes just months after a man was arrested for sexually assaulting his 13-year-old stepdaughter in Delhi.

The minor girl was pregnant after being subjected to the heinous crime by her stepfather.

When the police reached the spot, they took the girl to a safe environment.

In the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused, who was residing with the victim, had been sexually assaulting the girl for over a year.

The officials shifted the girl to a hospital where the doctors confirmed that she was about five months pregnant.

--IANS

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