Pakistan: Operations against Afghan refugees set to intensify in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, March 24 (IANS) Crackdown on undocumented Afghan refugees in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to intensify after Eid holidays, as per reliable sources, local media reported on Tuesday.

The authorities had imposed a temporary halt on arrests during the Eid period to allow families to observe the festival peacefully. As the Eid celebrations concluded, law enforcement personnel are poised to resume strict actions, targeting Afghan refugees who do not have valid documents, Pakistan's leading daily The Express Tribune reported.

The process of shutting nine Afghan refugee camps was halted during the Eid holidays will resume shortly after the break ends. Meanwhile, a voluntary repatriation drive for Afghan nationals is set to begin on Wednesday, encouraging those who want to go back to Afghanistan.

Policy-based measures have been put in place to determine the future status of Afghan refugees having citizen cards. A fresh survey to update refugee data has been suggested in Peshawar, The Express Tribune reported. Special focus will be placed on refugees owning businesses, those who have obtained Pakistani documents illegally, Afghan women married to Pakistani men and other mixed-status cases.

On March 15, over 300 illegal Afghan refugees have been detained by police during raids carried out in various parts of Swabi district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media reported.

A crackdown was launched after the district administration and police officials' decision to deport illegal Afghans, daily Dawn reported, citing sources. The police had ordered Station House Officers (SHOs) to keep data of all illegal Afghans in the jurisdictions of their police stations.

According to sources, 341 Afghan refugees were arrested during raids conducted in Topi, Razaar, Chota Lahor tehsils and other parts of Swabi on March 15. They mentioned that the raids will continue and all Afghan refugees, who are illegally residing in Swabi, will be detained and deported to Afghanistan.

Around 30,000 Afghan refugees still live in various parts of Swabi, with most of them having proper documentation, while others stay illegally. The sources revealed that these Afghan refugees were residing in Gandaf Refugees Camp and Gohati Refugees Camp, and a large number of them were staying in various farming fields and cities, Dawn reported.

--IANS

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