EV registrations rise sharply as charging infrastructure, tax benefits expand: Gujarat RTO official

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Rising concerns over fuel prices and the government’s strong push for clean mobility are accelerating the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in Gujarat’s Surat, where buyers are increasingly shifting towards EVs due to lower running costs, tax benefits and improving charging infrastructure.

Speaking to IANS on the growing popularity of EVs, Assistant RTO Ankit Shah said people have strongly supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to adopt electric mobility and reduce dependence on conventional fuels.

“People have greatly supported his appeal. The registration capacity of electric vehicles has increased a lot,” Shah said, adding that the expansion of charging infrastructure and government incentives have played a major role in boosting EV adoption.

“The Gujarat government gives subsidies to different electric vehicles. The motor vehicle department give tax benefits to electric vehicles. In normal petrol and diesel vehicles, the tax rate is 6 per cent, in electric vehicles, the tax rate has been reduced to 1 per cent," he told IANS.

The growing demand is also visible at dealerships. Shagun Soni, Sales Manager at Cargo Group BYD Car Dealer in Surat, said rising global tensions and fears of fuel price hikes are encouraging more consumers to consider electric vehicles.

“War is happening in many places. Petrol and diesel prices have increased,” Soni said, adding that the dealership sold nearly 90 cars in the last three months, out of which 65 vehicles have already been delivered to customers.

He said customers are responding positively to the brand and expressed confidence that the company’s growth in India would accelerate further once local manufacturing begins. “The company is in expansion mode,” he added.

Consumers are also increasingly looking at global EV brands and advanced battery technology while making purchasing decisions.

EV buyer Dhiraj Jha said he chose BYD after closely following the company’s products online and researching its global presence.

“The first choice was to buy an electric car which is globally established in the market,” Jha told IANS.

He noted that even Tesla uses BYD batteries and described the company as one of the world’s biggest battery manufacturers.

--IANS

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