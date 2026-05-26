'An era of Ram Rajya, Sanatan and development', says Acharya Pramod Krishnam on 12 years of Modi govt

Ghaziabad, May 26 (IANS) Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Tuesday described the decade-long tenure of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as "India advancing towards Ram Rajya".

He opined that over the past 12 years, India has forged a new identity for itself on religious, cultural, economic, and global fronts.

"Sanatan culture received due respect, the community of saints and sages gained prestige, and the country's ancient religious heritage was revitalised and developed in a new form," he said, while greeting the Narendra Modi government on completion of 12 years in office.

Highlighting the unprecedented development at pilgrimage sites, including the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the Kedarnath Temple, and the Mahakal Lok, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "From Somnath to Vishwanath, from Vishwanath to Mahakal, the nation has witnessed the resurgence of its spiritual consciousness. Prime Minister Modi's faith and devotion to Lord Shiva are clearly evident in the reconstruction of Baba Kedar."

The Head of Kalki Dham also added that PM Modi has emerged not merely as a political leader, but as a standard-bearer of Indian culture and the Sanatan tradition.

"Those who harbour animosity toward India's Sanatan tradition and culture find PM Modi's popularity and nationalist ideology unsettling; however, the people of the nation stand firmly behind him," he said.

Extending his best wishes to PM Modi on the completion of 12 years, Acharya Pramod Krishnam remarked, "These 12 years represent a watershed moment for the nation -- the years that fostered a cultural renaissance and reinforced the concept of 'Ram Rajya'. The people of the country are confident that, in the times to come, India will emerge as an even more powerful and self-reliant nation."

He heaped praise on many public welfare schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government, underscoring their role in bringing change in people's lives at the grassroots level.

"Schemes like Ujjwala Yojana, Digital India, Make in India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat charted a new course for the nation," he said and added that Prime Minister's emphasis on Swadeshi (indigenous) principles and natural farming represents a visionary approach for India's future.

Speaking on the subject of military might, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that operations such as the surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor made the world realise the extent of India's strength.

"India no longer merely issues statements against terrorism; it takes decisive action. The world has witnessed the military capabilities and political will of the 'New India'," he asserted

--IANS

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