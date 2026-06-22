Pakistan loses around $17 billion a year to malnutrition: Report

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Malnutrition is costing Pakistan an estimated $17 billion annually through lost productivity, higher healthcare expenditure, poor educational outcomes and premature deaths, highlighting a growing public health and economic challenge, according to a report.

The report by The Express Tribune said the crisis is being exacerbated by climate-related disasters, food insecurity, unsafe water and inadequate investment in nutrition programmes.

Despite contributing less than one per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan remains highly vulnerable to climate shocks, including floods, droughts, heatwaves and erratic rainfall that disrupt food systems and livelihoods.

The devastating floods of 2022 and 2025 destroyed crops, displaced communities and damaged supply chains, while also affecting access to nutrition and healthcare services, the report noted.

Around 58 per cent of household water is contaminated with coliform bacteria, exposing children to recurrent diarrhoeal and intestinal infections that hinder nutrient absorption even when food is available, according to the report.

Nutrition experts cited in the report said persistent poverty and food insecurity continue to force many families to rely on low-cost diets that provide calories but lack essential nutrients.

Poor maternal nutrition, low rates of exclusive breastfeeding, inadequate complementary feeding practices and a high burden of infectious diseases are further contributing to child malnutrition, they added.

In addition, rising inflation has reduced both the quality and quantity of food many households can afford, pushing families towards cheaper carbohydrate-rich diets and increasing deficiencies in iron, zinc, Vitamin A, calcium and protein.

The report said Pakistan's nutrition spending remains fragmented across sectors such as health, agriculture, education and social protection, with no dedicated budget framework to ensure accountability and impact.

It flagged that chronic malnutrition, particularly during the first 1,000 days of life, can result in stunting, impaired cognitive development, lower educational attainment and reduced economic productivity later in life.

--IANS

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