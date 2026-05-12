Pakistan's Karachi witnesses rise in street crimes, violence incidents

Islamabad, May 12 (IANS) Karachi has witnessed a rise in street crime, with people being robbed of hundreds of vehicles and mobile phones alongside an increase in killings and extortion cases from January-April period this year, local media reported on Tuesday, citing the data released by the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

During the January-April period, people in Karachi were robbed of 611 cars and 13,346 motorcycles, collectively worth millions of rupees, demonstrating the scale of vehicle-related crime in the metropolis. During the same period, 5,567 mobile phones were stolen from citizens during street crime incidents, Pakistan's daily The Express Tribune reported.

Incidents related to violence were also reported in Karachi, with 176 people killed in various incidents of murder. Furthermore, 61 cases of extortion were reported during this period.

According to the data, 22 cars were snatched, and 111 were stolen, while 469 motorcycles were snatched and 2,723 were stolen in April alone. During the same 30-day period, 1,624 mobile phones were snatched from people, while 42 people were killed in separate incidents.

Meanwhile, the Police Women and Child Protection Cell has revealed that at least 388 adults and 10 minors faced domestic violence, harassment, abuse, and related crimes in Karachi from January to April this year.

The report showcases how abuse unfolded behind closed doors in Karachi, with domestic violence being the most widely reported issue. Authorities have received 297 complaints about domestic abuse from January to April. Among these, 190 complaints were resolved while nearly 100 cases remain pending, demonstrating delays in providing relief to victims, The Express Tribune reported. Police lodged three formal cases in domestic violence incidents.

Karachi has been witnessing a rise in harassment cases. The protection cell received 83 complaints related to harassment and intimidation. Among these complaints, 42 were resolved, while action on 41 complaints is still being taken. Officials said that one formal case was lodged in a case involving harassment, The Express Tribune reported.

Furthermore, the cell received 19 complaints related to sexual assault and other forms of intimidation. Among these, nine complaints were resolved, while 10 cases are still pending investigation and legal action.

--IANS

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