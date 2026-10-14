Pakistan imposes Section 144 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan

Islamabad, Oct 14 (IANS) The local administration has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Dera Ismail Khan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, prohibiting public gatherings, rallies, processions and pillion riding on motorcycles until November 11, local media reported on Wednesday.

The restrictions imposed by the district administration prohibit displaying, carrying and possessing weapons and the erection or use of tents, temporary structures and other obstructions on public roads, highways and other public places as it could stop traffic movement, leading Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

The authorities issued the order after Dera Ismail Khan's District Police Officer (DPO) made the request, citing the current law and order situation and the likelihood that public gatherings, processions and marches could hinder the movement of people, disrupt essential services and traffic movement, the newspaper reported.

Public gatherings, assemblies, processions, rallies and marches that could likely disturb public peace and tranquillity have been banned in Dera Ismail Khan, according to the order. Pillion riding on motorcycles has also been prohibited in Dera Ismail Khan.

Under the order, the authorities have also imposed a ban on any other activity that would likely hinder public movement, suspend traffic or essential services, pose a danger to public safety or disturb public peace and tranquillity. The order that came into effect immediately would remain in force until November 11.

The latest order comes after Pakistan's federal government imposed an emergency and Governor's Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

On October 11, Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari approved emergency measures after recommendations made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet. The move suspended the provincial government led by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-founded PTI and placed the province under Governor's rule. In addition, the federal government announced the deployment of forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The decision came at a time when PTI had been preparing major protests demanding the release of party founder Imran Khan, Pakistan-based another daily Dawn reported.

PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari condemned the Pakistan government's decision to impose Governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, terming it as a "coup disguised as emergency."

"Strongly condemn the arrest of the only mandated Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and of Junaid Akbar. This coup disguised as emergency or Governor rule has squashed the only little bit of democracy left in Pakistan. Further instability and collateral damage to follow. The regime must be feeling very proud," Bukhari wrote on X.

PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan also condemned the imposition of emergency and Governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, describing the federal government's decision as a "political mistake and undemocratic." He emphasised that there is no disagreement on eliminating terrorism; however, the fight against terrorism cannot be used as justification to suppress the voice of the people, achieve political objectives and restrict the constitutional authority of the province.

"We strongly condemn the imposition of emergency in the province in the strongest terms and completely reject this action. This is an extremely alarming and grave political mistake and an undemocratic measure — the people will never accept such actions against their rights," Khan posted on X.

--IANS

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