October 12, 2026 4:40 PM हिंदी

Pakistan blaming Afghanistan for its failures is no solution to any problem, says Taliban

Pakistan blaming Afghanistan for its failures is no solution to any problem, says Taliban

Kabul, Oct 12 (IANS) Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Monday accused Pakistani authorities of trying to sabotage the negotiation process and said that its senior officials are focused on propaganda instead of finding solutions, describing it as Islamabad's "failed policy".

Mujahid said that Pakistan blaming Afghanistan for its own failures is "no solution to any problem" and said that Islamabad facing political, security, social, and economic challenges is a "matter of serious concern."

In a statement shared on X, Mujahid stated, "Blaming Afghanistan for its own failures by Pakistani officials is no solution to any problem. The political, security, social, and economic challenges facing Pakistan are a matter of serious concern and have negative implications for the entire region."

"The Pakistani authorities’ baseless accusations, attempts to sabotage negotiation processes, and the excessive focus of senior officials on propaganda rather than finding solutions constitute a failed policy," he added.

Zabihullah Mujahid urged Pakistan to take constructive steps to address its domestic challenges and respect the views and rights of its politicians and people.

Taliban spokesperson's statement comes after Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Sajjad Haider Khan, reiterated Islamabad's allegations that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other armed groups have safe havens in Afghanistan, Afghanistan-based Amu TV reported.

While addressing a media briefing on October 9, Khan said that TTP, Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and other groups had found safe havens in Afghanistan. He stated that Pakistan had shared information about the location of militants with Taliban authorities and urged them to stop the groups based in Afghanistan from conducting attacks in Pakistan, Amu TV reported.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Taliban of failing to stop armed groups, especially the TTP, from operating on Afghan soil, a claim rejected by Taliban authorities.

In recent months, ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been strained, with repeated exchanges of fire and growing concerns over civilian casualties.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that at least 10 people were killed, and nine others injured in Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan's Kunar and Helmand on October 1.

The UNAMA noted that people continue to be affected by cross-border hostilities and reiterated its call for de-escalation, dialogue and respect for international law.

"UNAMA has confirmed that at least 10 civilians were killed, most of them children, and 9 people injured in airstrikes carried out in Afghanistan's Kunar and Helmand provinces earlier today," the UNAMA posted on X.

"Civilians continue to be affected by cross-border hostilities. UNAMA reiterates its call for de-escalation, dialogue, respect for international law and prevention of further civilian harm," it added.

--IANS

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