New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the Bihar government's decision to grant premature release to 'Bahubali' leader and former MP Anand Mohan Singh in the 1994 murder of IAS officer G. Krishnaiah, directing him to surrender within a month.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu allowed a writ petition filed by Uma Krishnaiah, the widow of the slain IAS officer, challenging the former Bihar MP's premature release.

The apex court also held that the amendment made by the Bihar government in April 2023 to its prison manual, allowing persons sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of public servants to seek remission, was unconstitutional.

The Justice Datta-led Bench observed that the amendment represented "a sudden departure without any discernible purpose or demonstrating any bona fides", adding that the state government had failed to establish "a rational and legitimate public purpose" behind the change.

The apex court further held that the victim or the victim's family must be afforded an opportunity of hearing before a decision is taken on remission, clarifying, however, that their objections cannot operate as a veto over the state government's decision.

While setting aside the premature release, the Supreme Court granted liberty to the Bihar government to initiate a fresh process for considering remission, provided the petitioner, Uma Krishnaiah, is given an opportunity of hearing.

The development comes after the widow of the slain IAS officer approached the apex court challenging Anand Mohan's release from Saharsa Jail following an amendment to the Bihar Prison Manual. In February 2024, the Supreme Court had directed Anand Mohan to deposit his passport with the local police station and mark his presence there every fortnight while hearing the plea challenging his premature release.

The petition had claimed that the Bihar government amended the 2012 Bihar Prison Manual with retrospective effect to facilitate the release of the former MP.

The Bihar government had defended its decision, contending that the benefit of the amended remission policy had been extended to other convicts as well and that the amendment was intended to remove discrimination based on the status of the victim.

In 1994, G. Krishnaiah, who was then serving as the District Magistrate of Gopalganj, was beaten to death by a mob when his vehicle attempted to overtake the funeral procession of gangster Chhotan Shukla. Anand Mohan was accused of instigating the mob.

--IANS

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