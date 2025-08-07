August 07, 2025 8:31 PM हिंदी

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir expected to visit US again this week: Report

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir expected to visit US again this week: Report

Islamabad, Aug 7 (IANS) Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir is expected to visit the United States this week to hold talks with his American counterparts, the country's media reported on Thursday.

Munir's visit to the US would be a return visit after US Central Command (CENTCOM) head General Michael Erik Kurilla's visit to Pakistan in July, leading Pakistani daily 'Dawn' reported, citing sources. During his visit to Islamabad, General Kurilla was conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (milit­ary) by the Pakistani government.

It will be Munir's second visit to the US after his recent trip to Washington in June. During the last visit, US President Donald Trump hosted Munir for lunch at the White House.

Pakistan military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations or Pakistan's Embassy in the US have not yet announced the visit of Munir to Washington. However, Munir had previously hinted that he could travel to the US again later this year.

During his June visit, Munir held wide-ranging discussions with the US President at the White House, including on the enhancement of bilateral trade. Reports suggested that the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Representative for Middle Eastern Affairs Steve Witkoff also took part in the meeting.

From the Pakistani side, Munir was accompanied by the Director General of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik. According to the ISPR, the meeting, initially scheduled for one hour, extended for over two hours, "underscoring the depth and cordiality of the dialogue".

Munir's visit to the US was overshadowed by widespread protests led by members of the Pakistani diaspora and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. While Munir's visit was being projected as a step towards strengthening military and strategic ties with Washington, the backlash from overseas Pakistanis turned his stay at the luxury hotel in Washington into a scene of charged demonstrations.

Protesters chanted slogans accusing Munir of human rights violations, branding him as "Pakistanio ke qatil" and "Islamabad ke qatil" -- meaning "killer of Pakistanis" and "killers of Islamabad", respectively. A video widely circulated on social media showed one protester yelling, "Geedad, geedad, geedad (jackal, jackal, jackal)", a derogatory term used to suggest cowardice and deceit. The clip quickly went viral and was described by analysts as a public embarrassment for the Pakistani military establishment.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' to be premiered at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025

Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' to be premiered at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025

Vote theft charge: ECI asks Rahul to give complaint on oath or stop spreading lies

Vote theft charge: ECI asks Rahul to give complaint on oath or stop spreading lies

Inspired by Mann ki Baat, Neemuch youth set up herbs and spices start-up

Inspired by Mann ki Baat, Neemuch youth set up herbs and spices start-up

Giorgia Andriani in talks for Ashneer Grover’s reality show 'Rise and Fall'? Find out

Giorgia Andriani in talks for Ashneer Grover’s reality show 'Rise and Fall'? Find out

Gautam Adani exhorts IIM students to opt for conviction over caution in leadership roles

Gautam Adani exhorts IIM students to opt for conviction over caution in leadership roles

NEROCA FC share spoils with Indian Navy after goalless draw in a Group F encounter of the 134th Durand Cup football tournament at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur, on Thursday.

134th Durand Cup: NEROCA FC share spoils with Indian Navy after goalless draw

GMM Pfaudler’s Q1 net profit falls 54 pc to Rs 10.1 crore

GMM Pfaudler’s Q1 net profit falls 54 pc to Rs 10.1 crore

Sivakarthikeyan releases hard-hitting teaser of Arun Vijay's Retta Thala

Sivakarthikeyan releases hard-hitting teaser of Arun Vijay's Retta Thala

I-Day alert: ISI plots strike via Bangladesh-based terror groups, warns IB

I-Day alert: ISI plots strike via Bangladesh-based terror groups, warns IB

Somy Ali recalls how Sanjay Dutt made her feel comfortable while shooting for 'Andolan'

Somy Ali recalls how Sanjay Dutt made her feel comfortable while shooting for 'Andolan'