Pakistan among worst performers on women’s economic rights enforcement

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Pakistan continues to lag significantly behind global standards on women’s economic rights and participation, with weak enforcement of existing legal protections emerging as a major challenge, a report has said.

According to an analysis by the Daily Mirror, Pakistan’s legal framework score stood at 46.68, well below the global average of 67.

However, more concerning was the country’s enforcement perceptions score of just 27.35 -- nearly half the global average of 53 -- reflecting concerns over whether laws protecting women’s economic rights are effectively implemented, the report said.

It further highlighted that while many countries have introduced gender-equal laws, enforcement mechanisms and institutional support systems remain inadequate, limiting women’s economic participation.

In addition, Pakistan’s supportive frameworks score stood at 50.68, which indicates modest institutional support but highlights continued challenges in translating policy measures into meaningful outcomes.

Women’s labour force participation in Pakistan remains among the lowest globally at around 22 per cent, with structural barriers continuing to restrict economic mobility. These include challenges related to workplace equality, access to credit, inheritance rights, mobility constraints and limited childcare support.

Moreover, women remain disproportionately concentrated in informal employment sectors such as agriculture and unpaid family work, while participation in formal sectors remains limited, the report said.

Another major finding was Pakistan’s absence from the list of economies implementing significant gender-related legal reforms between 2023 and 2025.

The report said restricting women’s participation in economic activity not only affects social equity but also constrains productivity, entrepreneurship and long-term economic growth.

It concluded that despite legal commitments, substantial gaps remain between policy frameworks and women’s lived experiences.

--IANS

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