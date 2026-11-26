New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has revisited one of the most memorable moments of his international career, recalling how he scored the winning runs against Australia in the historic third Test of the 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Kolkata.

With India needing just two runs to seal a remarkable victory at Eden Gardens, Harbhajan faced Australian pacer Glenn McGrath and found an unguarded area at point, completing a memorable chase that helped India take a 2-1 lead in the three-match series.

The former spinner recalled how McGrath’s field placement influenced his expectations before the delivery, with the Australian quick attempting to create uncertainty by altering his field. Expecting a short-pitched delivery, Harbhajan was instead confronted with a yorker but managed to bring his bat down in time to guide the ball through the vacant region.

“In the end, when my turn came, two runs were needed to win and Glenn McGrath was bowling. I remember that he had changed the field, he removed the fielder from point and brought in an extra gully, just to make me think that he might bowl a short ball. So I was prepared for a bouncer because of the way the field was set,” Harbhajan told JioStar.

After being forced to follow on in the Kolkata Test, Sourav Ganguly’s side produced one of the greatest comebacks in Test cricket history, overturning a substantial first-innings deficit to defeat Australia by 171 runs. VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid were at the heart of the turnaround, scoring 281 and 180, respectively, in a monumental fifth-wicket partnership that transformed the course of the match.

Harbhajan, who had already played a decisive role with the ball by claiming 13 wickets across Australia’s two innings, was ultimately entrusted with the task of getting India across the finishing line alongside Zaheer Khan. His contribution to the series had been equally extraordinary, with 32 wickets in three Tests, making him one of India’s biggest match-winners.

“But he bluffed me, he bowled a yorker and my bat came down just in time, sending the ball in the exact direction from where he had removed the fielder at point. There was no fielder there, and once the ball went through, I don’t think I have ever tried to run that fast in my life. That moment of hitting the winning runs will always stay with me, because it was not just about those two runs, it was about beating Australia in that series after everything we had been through,” Harbhajan added.

The Kolkata triumph also ended Australia’s remarkable run of 16 consecutive Test victories and became a defining moment in India’s cricketing history. The visitors had arrived in India as one of the most dominant teams in world cricket, but Ganguly’s side responded with a performance that changed the complexion of the series.

India and Australia are set to renew their rivalry, with the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2027 scheduled to begin on January 21.

--IANS

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