Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) The fan club of Ravi Kishan has got a new addition as Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor declared herself to be a 'Ravi Kishan fan'.

Bebo took to the comment section of Karan Johar's latest post on Ravi Kishan and Akshay Kumar's 'Koffee With Karan' episode and penned, “Ravi Kishan fan bro (sic)”.

On Wednesday, KJo shared a few glimpses from the episode on his official Instagram handle, along with the caption, "A riot and a half, this episode! Koffee with Karan Season 9, Episode 7, now streaming only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar (sic)."

During the fun episode, Ravi Kishan also taught his viral hook step to Akshay, which includes a swag-walk move.

As part of Ravi Kishan's viral signature dance step, you cross one leg over the other while walking and dancing. This famous step has been repeatedly performed by Ravi Kishan at various public events and also with the paparazzi. The step has even turned into a social media trend, with many celebrities and fans recreating it.

However, the episode also had some heavy moments, one of them being when Ravi Kishan looked back on his struggle days. The actor recalled the time his father beat him with a leather belt over his love for acting.

Ravi Kishan shared, “My father was a priest, and he had a milk business. He wanted me to be a part of the business or wanted me to be in a government job. However, I was doing amateur theatre. During a Ramleela performance, I wore a saree, and my father beat me up real bad with a leather belt after he saw that performance. He told me, ‘You want to become a female dancer?’ The cinema as an industry wasn’t accepted as a respectful profession in the 90s”.

“I told him, ‘No, Papa’. Then mom helped me run away from that place because he wanted to kill me thinking I had brought shame to the family”, he added.

This was Ravi Kishan's first appearance on the chat show, 'Koffee With Karan'.

--IANS

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