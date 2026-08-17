Pained by loss of lives due to stampede in Lakhisarai, my thoughts with bereaved families, says PM Modi

Patna, Aug 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at the Ashok Dham temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai, which claimed seven lives on Monday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on social media 'X', "Pained by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Lakhisarai, Bihar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting those affected: PM Narendra Modi."

Earlier in the day, the Bihar government announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those who died in the stampede at the Ashok Dham Temple in Lakhisarai.

At least seven people were killed, and more than 12 were injured in a stampede. The incident triggered chaos at the temple premises as a large number of devotees had gathered to offer prayers and perform rituals on the third Monday of the holy month of Sawan.

An electric wire reportedly fell, triggering panic among the crowd. Rumours then spread among the devotees, causing panic. Many devotees rushed in different directions in an attempt to escape. A stampede ensued, leaving several devotees trapped and crushed under one another.

The incident led to chaos at the temple, while locals and fellow devotees immediately began efforts to rescue those caught in the crowd.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, police and administrative officials rushed to the spot. Rescue operations were initiated, and arrangements were made to transport the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Administrative officials have reached the site and are overseeing rescue efforts and crowd management. Authorities are also continuing to monitor the situation.

Lakhisarai District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar said that an unprecedented surge of devotees, intensified by the arrival of two trains around 6.30-6.45 a.m., led to a barricade collapse outside the temple.

The incident occurred as thousands of devotees had gathered at the Ashok Dham Temple to mark the third Monday of the holy Shravan month and perform Jalabhishek.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief on Monday over the Ashok Dham temple stampede, which claimed seven lives, and offered condolences to the victims' families. He described it as extremely tragic and heart-wrenching.

CM Choudhary took to his social media 'X' and said, "The incident at Ashok Dham in Lakhisarai is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching."

"The news of the deaths of devotees in the accident has left my heart deeply distressed. My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved families," he said.

"Necessary instructions have been issued to the administration for the proper and expeditious treatment of the injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and a swift recovery to the injured," the Bihar CM said.

--IANS

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