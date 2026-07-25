'Pained by last 10 days' events': Dharmendra Pradhan on stepping down as Education Minister

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday announced his resignation, saying he was deeply pained by the developments of the past 10 days and wanted to ensure that anti-national forces did not exploit the situation arising from the controversy over examination irregularities.

Submitting his resignation, Pradhan reaffirmed his commitment to youth and education while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for support, framing it as a response to protect exam integrity and students' future.

This comes amid nationwide protests demanding strict action against the paper leaks and exam irregularities, and Education Minister Pradhan's resignation citing accountability.

In his letter, Pradhan said, "For over four decades, I have dedicated myself to the cause of students, teachers, and educational reform. I have always believed that a robust, inclusive, and visionary education system forms the cornerstone of a strong nation."

"I deeply respect the aspirations, sentiments, and legitimate expectations of the country's youth. Realising the dreams of India's young generation has been a moral commitment in our political and social lives. I express my gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve the nation under his visionary leadership," he said.

He said that as soon as the irregularities regarding the NEET-UG examination came to light, the government, taking immediate cognisance of the matter, handed the investigation over to the CBI, cancelled the exam, and announced a date for a re-examination. Additionally, he said that a decision was made to conduct this exam in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode starting next year.

"Throughout this period, our primary priority was to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination for over 20 lakh students. We worked towards this using a 'whole-of-government' approach, in which state governments -- and particularly district administrations -- played a crucial role alongside the Government of India. With the cooperation of students and parents, the examination was successfully concluded on June 21, 2026," Pradhan said.

"From day one, I took responsibility for the situation and never turned away from it. I was determined not to let the potential of any meritorious student be ruined by the 'exam mafia' and to ensure that no student faced injustice," he added.

He said that during the re-examination results, "individuals holding responsible positions attempted to create obstacles and mislead students", an act, he said, caused him "deep distress".

"I have always held unwavering faith in the strength of our democracy and deeply respected the aspirations, dreams, and expectations of the youth. They are not merely India's future; they are the torchbearers, builders, and architects of a new and developed India. I am pained by the events of the past ten days. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me," he added.

"Considering the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country -- to prevent anti-national forces from exploiting it, preserving national unity, ensuring that not a single Indian student's future gets entangled in legal complexities, and allowing our children to devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers -- I have submitted my resignation to the Honourable Prime Minister," Pradhan said.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for his "guidance, trust, and constant support" and to the Council of Ministers.

"Service to the nation is the highest priority of my life; I shall remain forever dedicated to it. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, I will continue to dedicate myself in every possible way to fulfilling the aspirations of Mother India, the people of Odisha, and the youth of the country in the future as well," he added.

--IANS

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