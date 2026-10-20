Padmini Kolhapuri, Poonam Dhillon, Rakesh Bedi wins CINTAA executive committee elections with maximum votes

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapuri and Poonam Dhillon won the CINTAA executive committee elections with the maximum number of votes on Tuesday.

While Padmini Kolhapuri got 604 votes, Poonam Dhillon got 601 votes, Rakesh Bedi got 575 votes, Kanwarjit Paintal got 548 votes, Chandraprakash Thakur got 514 votes, Abhay Bhaargava got 439 votes, Ghanshyam Shrivastav got 395 votes, Jaya Bhattacharya got 392 votes, Tina Ghai got 374 votes, Rajit Kapur got 340 votes, Sheeba Akashdeep got 322 votes, Ramesh Goyal got 296 votes, Jitendra Singh got 284 votes, Mohd Farooq Bandhukia got 272 votes, and Rohit Roy got 268 votes.

Following the elections, Poonam Dhillon told IANS, "Everybody who gets elected should have a copy of the constitution and also know the constitution of CINTAA. That's most important; they should know what the rules and regulations of CINTAA are. So that is one thing I introduce this time. I hope for years it continues that every member who comes in should get a copy and follow the constitution."

"And I had an oath-taking ceremony this time that you will follow the constitution, you will be fair, do welfare. So, I introduced these two things as a president," she added.

Poonam Dhillon further revealed that around 670 members participated in the election, adding that the turnout was particularly encouraging considering that the voting took place during a festival holiday.

It is to be noted that the CINTAA elections took place after 11 members of the 21-member Executive Committee resigned in the month of August, alleging autocratic functioning within the association.

Some of the members, such as Upasna Singh and Sahila Chadha, accused Padmini Kolhapuri and Poonam Dhillon of fund misappropriation and autocratic functioning.

Following months of public fued, Upasna Singh led faction of CINTAA held re-elections in the month of September. In these elections, Upasna Singh and Sahila Chadha got the highest number of votes.

The Upasna Singh-led faction election came after the court refused to stay the fresh polls ordered by FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees). However, the results of the September 12 election cannot be implemented until the next hearing, scheduled for October 26, 2026.

--IANS

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