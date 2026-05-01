May 01, 2026 10:02 AM हिंदी

Padmini Kolhapure remembers Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary, sings ‘Poocho Na Yaar Kya Hua’

Padmini Kolhapure remembers Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary, sings their iconic song ‘Poocho Na Pyaar Kya Hua’

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actress Padmini Kolhapure took to her social media account to fondly remember her late co-star and dear friend Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary on April 30 with a heartfelt musical tribute.

Taking to her social media account, the veteran actress was seen humming the iconic lines of the superhit ‘Puchho Na Yaar Kya Hua’, a song that continues to be associated with the beloved on-screen pair.

In the video, Padmini is seen smiling as she sings the nostalgic track.

As the caption, she wrote, "POV You are missing Rishi Kapoor."

Talking about the song ‘Puchho Na Yaar Kya Hua’ is from the film ‘Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai’, which was released in 1981.

Directed by Nasir Hussain, the film starred Rishi Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure in lead roles. The romantic track has been picturised on the duo and went on to become one of the most memorable songs of its era.

The song was sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle, with music composed by R. D. Burman.

Talking about Padmini Kolhapure and Rishi Kapoor's pairing on-screen, they were also seen together in films like ‘Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai’, ‘Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan’, and ‘Pyar Ke Kabil’.

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67 after battling leukaemia.

The veteran actor had been undergoing treatment for cancer and battling it hard for several months before his demise.

He passed away during the peak of the first wave of COVID-19 in India, when strict restrictions were in place, due to which unfortunately, only close family members present in Mumbai could attend his last rites.

–IANS

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