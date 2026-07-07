Padmini Kolhapure reflects on Hema Malini’s legacy: ‘You made cinema feel like home’

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure has paid a heartfelt tribute to Hema Malini, celebrating the legendary star's remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.

Sharing an emotional note on social media, Padmini reflected on Hema’s timeless performances and enduring legacy. She also thanked the ‘Sholay’ actress for creating unforgettable memories through her films. Calling her more than just the "Dream Girl," Padmini wrote that Hema Malini "made cinema feel like home" for generations of movie lovers.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a video of them from a recent event and wrote, “Hema Ji ..You were never just a Dream Girl—you became a dream we all grew up with. The courage of Seeta Aur Geeta, the laughter of Sholay, the fragrance of Khushboo—you gave us memories for a lifetime.”

“Every role found a place in our hearts, every smile became a cherished moment. Thank you, Hema Malini Ji, for making cinema feel like home. Thank you Hema Ji for your generosity for @cintaaofficial See you all on 10th July.”

In the clip, Padmini could be seen entering the stage and sharing a warm hug with Hema Malini. In the video, Kolhapure said, “I have such wonderful memories of Dream Girl, Dharamji, Hemaji, Hemaji’s mother, and her entire family. I love them so much.” She also sang the song at the event.

Meanwhile, the Hema Malini Charity Concert, being organized in memory of legendary actor Dharmendra, is set to bring together some of the biggest names from the Indian film industry for a special tribute evening. The charity concert will be held on 10 July at Shanmukhananda Hall and will be produced, directed, and hosted by popular radio host and writer Anirudh Chawla.

The event will mark Hema Malini’s 60 years in Indian cinema, as she joins hands with legends and luminaries of the film fraternity to honour Dharmendra’s remarkable contribution to cinema

The special evening will also feature a felicitation ceremony honoring veteran personalities from the film industry, including Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Rakesh Roshan, Ramesh Sippy, Subhash Ghai, Javed Akhtar, Umesh Mehra, Sanjay Khan, and Anandji Virji Shah for their significant contributions to Indian cinema.

--IANS

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