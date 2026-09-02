Padma Lakshmi lists down 13 things she’s grateful for on her 56th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) India-born supermodel, TV host, producer, cookbook author and actor Padma Lakshmi celebrated her 56th birthday by reflecting on the people, relationships, achievements and experiences she is most grateful for.

From her daughter and family to her career, writing and advocacy work, Lakshmi took to Instagram, where she shared a heartfelt list of 13 things that continue to bring meaning and joy to her life.

Lakshmi also shared a video of herself with her daughter making food in the kitchen. It was in the caption section, where she shared a note filled with gratitude.

“Things I’m grateful for on my birthday: 1. A daughter who is my greatest pride and joy, and who is funny, smart, kind, strong, talented and beautifully her own person, with whom I feel close to and deeply loved by.”

“2. The ability to help others and use my gifts to lift other women and see them shine and cheer them on. 3. A mother who has been through it all with me. 4. A family of relatives and friends who I deeply care about and feel connected to.”

Lakshmi went on: “5. A father who loves our child as every young girl deserves. 6. A tribe of people who help me achieve all that I have because no one does it alone. 7. Feeling proud of all my books and my writing, whether they hit the NYT list or not.”

“8. My career in television. 9. The ability to dream and know the best is yet to come. 10. @anthonyrjackson and the rest of the posse at home. 11. And you my IG family, for cheering me on. 12. This body of mine, that has allowed me to walk the life I have and survive it, scars and all. 13. The @aclu_nationwide for all they do.”

--IANS

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