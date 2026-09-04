September 04, 2026 4:14 PM हिंदी

Padikkal, Siraj to play in Duleep Trophy final for South Zone

Padikkal, Siraj to play in Duleep Trophy final for South Zone

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) India internationals Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj are set to play in the Duleep Trophy final after being named in the South Zone squad for the showdown against East Zone that begins on September 6.

The two were recently in action in the two-match away Test series against Sri Lanka, which India won 1-0. Padikkal was the Player of the Series, having been India's star batter with 328 runs in three innings as he scored two centuries.

Siraj also bent his back in the two contests in Galle and Colombo and scalped four wickets in the series, as spinners dominated the proceedings mostly. While the two have been named in the squad for the final, it is not clear whom they have replaced.

As per Cricinfo, T20I regulars Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma are also likely to play the final despite the Duleep Trophy game ending on September 10, three days before the start of India's T20I away series in New Delhi against Afghanistan.

Tilak had recently scored a stellar hundred for South in the semifinal against North and had expressed his desire to feature in the red-ball tournament's final.

"I would love to play the final," Tilak had said on Thursday. "This match has just finished, but I think the Afghanistan game is on the 13th. I am ready to play the final. After that we have two days of break in between, and if I report on the 11th also, I can practise for a day and from there I can go and play the match."

Meanwhile, if the team management decides the three to not play the game, they might end up not featuring in the final at all. While Tilak captained South, Ishan and Sooryavanshi are captains and vice-captains, respectively, for the East Zone side.

Their potential departures would make East need a captain, and Abhimanyu Easwaran would likely take that role, having been Bengal's captain for a long time.

South defeated North in the semifinal after chasing down 181, with Tilak scoring a 51 after his 116 in the first innings. Meanwhile, East Zone defeated defending champions Central Zone in the other semifinal after hunting down 159.

--IANS

vm/bc

LATEST NEWS

India, Germany collaborate on energy-efficient 'Green AI' models for healthcare

India, Germany collaborate on energy-efficient 'Green AI' models for healthcare

Geothermal energy poised to accelerate India’s drive to Net Zero by 2070

Geothermal energy poised to accelerate India’s drive to Net Zero by 2070

Indian markets end higher on easing Fed rate hike concerns; smallcaps hit lifetime highs

Indian markets end higher on easing Fed rate hike concerns; smallcaps hits lifetime high

Liverpool agree deal to sign French wonderkid Djylian N'Guessan (Credit: Liverpool)

Liverpool agree deal to sign French wonderkid Djylian N'Guessan

Ex-Pakistan head coach Gillespie slams Javed over wholesale changes in Pakistan Test team

Ex-Pakistan head coach Gillespie slams Javed over wholesale changes in Pakistan Test team

Padikkal, Siraj to play in Duleep Trophy final for South Zone

Padikkal, Siraj to play in Duleep Trophy final for South Zone

NRAI announces preparatory camps ahead of Asian Games 2026 (Credit: NRAI)

NRAI announces preparatory camps ahead of Asian Games 2026

Emerging market data centre pipeline doubles current global capacity: Report

Emerging market data centre pipeline doubles current global capacity: Report

Sonakshi Batra recollects childhood memories of Janmashtami

Sonakshi Batra recollects childhood memories of Janmashtami

Karishma Tanna announces name of her baby boy: A name that means sacred knowledge

Karishma Tanna announces name of her baby boy: A name that means sacred knowledge