Geothermal energy poised to accelerate India’s drive to Net Zero by 2070

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) The recent commissioning of the first two geothermal wells in Ladakh marks the beginning of the journey to make geothermal energy a key part of India’s renewable energy story as the nation drives towards Net Zero by 2070, according to a government factsheet issued on Friday.

Geothermal energy emanates from the intense heat that lies deep below the Earth's surface, and unlike solar and wind energy, this source provides low-carbon renewable energy that is available round the clock.

Recognising this potential, the government notified the National Policy on Geothermal Energy in September 2025. The policy charts a clear roadmap for exploring and developing India's geothermal resources. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is the nodal ministry for its implementation.

Building on this framework, India achieved a historic milestone in July 2026. The ONGC Energy Centre commissioned the country's first two geothermal wells in Puga Valley, Ladakh. At a height of over 14,000 feet above sea level, Puga Valley is among India's most promising geothermal sites, known for its hot springs and underground heat reserves.

The two 1,000-metre-deep wells will support reservoir evaluation. They also pave the way for India's first 1-megawatt demonstration geothermal power project, marking the country's entry into geothermal power generation.

As India advances its clean energy transition, geothermal power offers a dependable, indigenous way to diversify the nation's renewable energy mix.

Geothermal power generation converts the earth's natural heat into electricity by tapping hot water and steam trapped beneath the surface. Deep wells bring these resources up to the surface. The steam then drives a turbine connected to a generator. This process resembles conventional thermal power generation.

However, it replaces fuel combustion with naturally occurring underground heat. After power generation, the used water is condensed and reinjected into the reservoir. This supports resource replenishment and enables continued energy production.

Geothermal energy also supports direct heat applications across district heating, agriculture, aquaculture, and space heating and cooling, enabling efficient utilisation of geothermal heat.

India's varied geology offers a strong foundation for geothermal development. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has mapped 381 hot springs and identified 10 geothermal provinces nationwide. India's theoretical geothermal prospect stands at nearly 10.6 GW. Of this, 42 sites have been recognised as promising for power generation and direct heat use.

The 10 geothermal provinces include the Himalayan Geothermal Province, Naga-Lusai, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Son Narmada Tapi (SONATA), West Coast, Cambay Graben, Aravalli, Mahanadi, Godavari, and South Indian Cratonic regions.

The country holds a theoretical geothermal resource potential of nearly 10,600 MW. Growing pilot projects and strengthening international collaborations are expanding its applications, from power generation to heating, geo-tourism and agriculture. Geothermal energy is thus emerging as a valuable addition to India's renewable energy portfolio, the statement added.

--IANS

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